Stein: NBA Insiders See Mike D'Antoni as Eventual 76ers HC After James Harden Trade

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have embarked on a new chapter after landing James Harden in a blockbuster deal with the Brooklyn Nets that saw Ben Simmons leave town.

Now, longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein has relayed a "conspiracy theory" that is "making the rounds in league coaching circles" that 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey will eventually want to hire New Orleans Pelicans coaching adviser Mike D'Antoni to replace current Philly head coach Doc Rivers:

"Rivers might have a more significant problem to manage than merely tuning out the naysayers questioning his presence on the Top 15 list. The conspiracy theory already making the rounds in league coaching circles holds that Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey will eventually want Mike D’Antoni to take over in the hot seat for Philadelphia’s new Joel Embiid/James Harden tag team after D’Antoni’s offensive creativity helped catapult Harden to three scoring titles in Houston."

Morey, Harden and D'Antoni were all part of the Houston Rockets from 2016 to 2020. Harden enjoyed the best years of his career under his ex-head coach, leading the league in scoring three straight years and winning the 2017-18 NBA MVP award.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.