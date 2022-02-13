Raiders Rumors: Derek Carr, LV to Discuss New Contract After Josh McDaniels Hire

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr are reportedly set to hold discussions regarding a contract extension.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have decided to move forward with Carr as their starting quarterback following the hiring of Josh McDaniels as head coach and Dave Ziegler as general manager.

As of now, Carr is set to enter the final year of his contract in 2022, and he will earn just under $20 million.

Rapoport noted that in addition to Carr getting his wish of McDaniels getting hired as head coach, both McDaniels and Ziegler are longtime admirers of Carr.

During their time as the New England Patriots offensive coordinator and director of player personnel, respectively, McDaniels and Ziegler reportedly had an "affection" for Carr that made them consider trading for him.

Now, Carr, McDaniels and Ziegler are all together in Las Vegas, and all signs point toward that continuing to be the case in the years to come.

The 30-year-old Carr is an eight-year NFL veteran, and he has been the Raiders starter under center ever since his rookie year in 2014.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While Carr has never been considered an elite quarterback, he has always been solid and has played a role in keeping the Raiders in playoff contention for much of his career.

Carr led the Raiders to the playoffs in 2016, but a late-season injury prevented him from playing in the playoffs. He finally got his first taste of postseason action in 2021 after helping the Raiders go 10-7 and secure a playoff spot.

The former Fresno State standout completed 68.4 percent of his passes for a career-high 4,804 yards as well as 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Carr and the Raiders fell short in the AFC Wild Card Round of the playoffs against the eventual AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, but Carr threw for 310 yards, one touchdown and one pick in a narrow 26-19 defeat.

Given what McDaniels accomplished in his 13 seasons as the Patriots offensive coordinator, primarily with Tom Brady as his quarterback, Carr finds himself in an ideal position.

McDaniels was able to get a lot out of a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones this season, as New England reached the playoffs with him at the controls, so he should be able to accomplish even more with a veteran like Carr at his disposal.