Olympic Men's Alpine Skiing Results 2022: Medal Winners for Giant Slalom

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt edged out Zan Kranjec of Slovenia to capture gold in the men's giant slalom in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday.

River Radamus of the United States posted the fifth-fastest time during the second finals run, but it wasn't enough to beat France's Mathieu Faivre to bronze.

2022 Winter Olympics Men's Giant Slalom Results

Gold: Marco Odermatt (SUI), 2:09.35

Silver: Zan Kranjec (SLO), 2:09.54

Bronze: Mathieu Faivre (FRA), 2:10.69

Conditions on the Ice River giant slalom course were less than ideal as the Yanqing National Alpine Ski Centre was getting hit with steady flurries. Visibility was limited, and the skiers had to contend with a course that was affected by the falling snow.

The course itself also served as a great equalizer because the top competitors had limited experience racing down the track.

Odermatt had a 0.04-second lead on Austria's Stefan Brennsteiner following the first run. The top 10 were all separated by less than a second, underscoring how slim the margins would be to determine the medal winners.

After a brief delay, the conditions were a little better for the second run.

With a time of 1:07.16, Radamus put himself at the top of the overall leaderboard and had to wait to see whether his combined time (2:10.95) would be good enough to keep him on the podium.

Kranjec, who was in eighth after the first run, finished in a blistering 1:05.83 to catapult into the gold-medal position and put the pressure on Odermatt.

The Swiss was well on pace to beat Kranjec's time early on but steadily lost speed as he advanced down the hill. Still, he managed to hold on before he crossed the finish line.

"I really risked everything in the second run, because I wanted not just the medal; I wanted the gold medal," Odermatt told reporters. "It's difficult because you can lose everything, but today it paid off."

Thanks to Odermatt, Switzerland collected its third gold medal of the 2022 Winter Games.