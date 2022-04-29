Travon Walker Drafted by Jaguars: Jacksonville's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker is heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft Thursday in Las Vegas.

Walker is coming off a standout junior season for the Bulldogs as part of the program's run to its first national championship since 1980. He recorded 33 total tackles, six sacks, two passes defended and a fumble recovery across 13 appearances.

He was a 5-star prospect out of high school, but it took a while for him to find his footing at the college level. Yet his improved numbers in 2021 combined with his positional versatility—he can play end or tackle depending on the scheme—made him a coveted draft target.

His NFL-ready frame (6'5'', 272 lbs) gives him a shot to make an immediate impact.

Here's how the Jaguars' defensive depth chart looks after the selection:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

DT: Malcom Brown, Jay Tufele

NT: Folorunso Fatukasi, Davon Hamilton

DE: Travon Walker, Roy Robertson-Harris, Dawuane Smoot

OLB: Josh Allen, Arden Key

MLB: Foyesade Oluokun, Chapelle Russell

WLB: Shaquille Quarterman, Tyrell Adams

OLB: K'Lavon Chaisson, Jordan Smith

CB: Tyson Campbell, Tre Herndon

CB: Shaquill Griffin, Chris Claybrooks

SCB: Darious Williams, Rudy Ford

SS: Andrew Wingard, Andre Cisco

FS: Rayshawn Jenkins, Daniel Thomas

Walker has yet to prove himself as a game-changing rusher off the edge, in part because of UGA's defensive scheme, but his other tools point toward a highly productive career.

Bleacher Report's Derrik Klassen wrote in his predraft scouting report the 21-year-old Georgia native must "hone his sequencing" when rushing the quarterback, but he otherwise came away impressed with the lineman:

"At 6'5" and 275 pounds, Walker played with his hand in the dirt as a 3-technique, 5-technique and 6-technique, as well as from a stand-up outside linebacker position. He'll likely play 5- and 6-technique in the NFL, but his flexibility at other alignments could make for some devastating situational packages.

"Walker thrives in run defense. His initial punch is as violent as it gets, and he rarely misses. He tends to do a great job controlling blocks following his initial punch, allowing him to keep eyes in the backfield and leverage his gap correctly."

Klassen added the "tools are there" for Walker to improve as a pass-rusher over time too.

For the Jags fanbase, it'll be important at the outset not to place too much of an emphasis on the raw statistics. Walker probably won't post eye-popping numbers right out of the gate as he works to find his niche and refines his technique off the edge.

He'll likely settle in as part of a defensive end rotation led by Malcom Brown and Roy Robertson-Harris to open his debut campaign and, given some development time, should emerge as a key member of the Jacksonville defense in the years ahead.