Jalen Green and All Participants Revealed for 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

On Tuesday, Houston Rockets rookie guard Jalen Green, Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony, Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin were announced as the participants for this year's NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

This year's competition will be held on Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as a part of All-Star Weekend's festivities and will be televised on TNT.

Toppin is the only returning participant after finishing as the runner-up to Portland Trail Blazers' guard Anfernee Simons last year.

That makes him one of the favorites, especially with Simons opting not to defend his crown.

But Green is going to be the player everybody tunes in to watch, simply because his athleticism is electrifying and he has a flair for the spectacular.

Just watch him work:

Don't sleep on Anthony, though. As evidenced above, the 21-year-old has some real bounce.

Not convinced? Here's more proof:

Toscano-Anderson is going to be the dark horse in this competition, and even he acknowledged that he doesn't normally practice pulling off highlight-reel dunks.

"I don't work on crazy dunks, just because I know I'm not going to do them in a game," he told Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. "Playing at this level, it's important to save your legs for April, May and June."

Of course, that doesn't mean he hasn't shown off his hops in game action:

And he plans to bring the heat for the Dunk Contest

"I'm definitely going to go out there and try to win," he said. "I've got a few tricks up my sleeve; I believe in my abilities. But even if I don't end up winning, just being a part of All-Star weekend will be truly special. I mean, it feels like just yesterday I was trying to get my own mixtape at Castro Valley."

Now he's going for a different sort of jam.