NBA Trade Rumors: Nets Want to Deal Paul Millsap 'For a Shooter' by 2022 Deadline

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The Brooklyn Nets are shopping around veteran forward Paul Millsap ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Stein said the Nets have "basically told him that they would try to find him a new home" (via HoopsHype). Brooklyn might be looking to swap him for a proven shooter.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

