Women's Freestyle Skiing Results Olympics 2022: Moguls Medal Winners

Jakara Anthony saved her best for last.

The Australian topped all three finals runs in the women's freestyle skiing moguls competition, highlighted by a gold-medal-winning score of 83.09 in her final run. She is Australia's first gold-medal winner at the Winter Olympics since 2010 and just the sixth overall in the country's history.

2022 Women's Freestyle Skiing Moguls Results

Gold: Jakara Anthony (Australia): 83.09

Silver: Jaelin Kauf (United States): 80.28

Bronze: Anastasia Smirnova (Russia): 77.72

Tess Coady won bronze in women's snowboard slopestyle, giving Australia its first day with two medals in Winter Games history.

Jaelin Kauf of the United States earned silver with a run of 80.28, while Russia's Anastasia Smirnova brought home bronze. Third through fifth place were separated by less than a point, with France's Perrine Laffont and Japan's Anri Kawamura each narrowly missing out on a medal.

Anthony, meanwhile, looked to be in a league of her own in Sunday's final. She posted scores of 81.91 and 81.29 in the first two heats to sit atop the leaderboard in both rounds of finals qualifying before a nearly flawless final run to take gold.

Kauf, who finished second in the second heat, put together a fine run of 80.28 in her last attempt to put the pressure on Anthony, who was nothing short of spectacular with gold on the line.