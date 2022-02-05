Olympic Hockey Results 2022: USA, Canada and Saturday's Top Women's Scores

AP Photo/Petr David Josek

Day 3 of the women's hockey preliminary round at the 2022 Olympics saw Team USA and Canada cruise to easy wins.

The Americans defeated the Russian Olympic Committee 5-0 for their fourth straight Olympic win dating back to 2018.

When these two teams met in the prelims four years ago, the U.S. team had no problems in a 5-0 win. This game looked a lot like that matchup, with Russian goalie Maria Sokorina only allowing one goal in the first period despite facing 19 shots.

Team USA took a 2-0 lead in the second period on Hilary Knight's goal before the game turned into a blowout in the third period with three USA goals in less than five minutes.

As impressive as the United States looked, Canada may be the best team based on the early results. It secured an 11-1 win over Finland with three players scoring at least two goals.

Saturday's Results

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Canada 11, Finland 1

Japan 6, Denmark 2

Czech Republic 3, Sweden 1

United States 5, Russian Olympic Committee 0

Group A Standings (Goal Differential)

1. Canada 2-0-0-0, 6 points (plus-21)

2. United States 2-0-0-0, 6 points (plus-8)

3. Russian Olympic Committee 1-0-0-1, 3 points (minus-2)

4. Finland 0-0-0-2, 0 points (minus-13)

5. Switzerland 0-0-0-2, 0 points (minus-14)

Group B Standings (Goal Differential)

1. Japan 2-0-0-0, 6 points (plus-6)

2. Czech Republic 2-0-0-0, 6 points (plus-4)

3. China 1-0-0-1, 3 points (Zero)

4. Sweden 0-0-0-2, 0 points (minus-4)

5. Denmark 0-0-0-2, 0 points (minus-6)

Grace Zumwinkle and Jesse Compher got their first Olympic goals for Team USA during the third-period onslaught.

Through two games, Canada looks like an unstoppable buzzsaw in its quest to win gold for the fifth time in the past six Olympics.

After a 12-1 victory over Switzerland on Thursday, the Canadians rolled over Finland. They have racked up 118 shots on goal in two games.

Minnamari Tuominen scored for Finland with 93 seconds remaining in the first period to make it a 2-1 game, but Canada scored nine unanswered goals over the final two periods to turn it into a blowout.

Sarah Nurse and Brianne Jenner both had hat tricks in the win. Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey scored two goals each.

With so much attention on Canada and the U.S. in Group A, Japan and the Czech Republic are quietly taking care of business in Group B.

Japan's six goals against Denmark on Saturday was its most in a single game at the Olympics. It also matches the team's total goals scored in three games at the 2018 Games.

Six different players scored goals for the Japanese squad in the win. Haruka Toko had one of the goals and two assists.

This marks the first time Japan's women's hockey team has won two games in the Olympics preliminary round.

Czech Republic played another efficient game with a 3-1 win over Sweden. Klara Peslarova has stopped 40 of 42 shots faced through two games. Tereza Vanisova scored two of the team's three goals.

Klara Hymlarova had a shorthanded goal for the Czech Republic in the second period before Emma Muren got Sweden on the board late in the second to make it a 2-1 game.

There are only two games on the Sunday schedule. China and Japan will play at 3:40 a.m. ET. Team USA will take on Switzerland at 8:10 a.m. ET.