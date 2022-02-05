Men's Freestyle Skiing Results Olympics 2022: Moguls Medal Winners

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Sweden's Walter Wallberg captured the gold medal in the men's freestyle skiing moguls at the 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in China.

Wallberg, who narrowly missed the event's final four years ago in the 2018 Games, edged out defending gold medalist Mikael Kingsbury of Canada on Saturday for the top spot on the podium this time around.

Here's a look at the results:

Gold: Walter Wallberg (SWE): 83.23

Silver: Mikael Kingsbury (CAN): 82.18

Bronze: Ikuma Horishima (JPN): 81.48

