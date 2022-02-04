Bulls Trade Rumors: Jakob Poeltl Eyed; Spurs Want 1st-Round Pick, Good Player

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl has generated plenty of interest leading up to the Feb. 10 trade deadline. However, the Spurs aren't willing to part ways with the Austrian for cheap.

San Antonio is looking for a first-round pick and a "quality player" in exchange for Poeltl, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. The Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls are among the teams interested in the veteran.

Stein first reported the Raptors' interest in Poeltl on Jan. 14, saying the franchise has "been looking for center upgrades for some time."

Poeltl was drafted by the Raptors ninth overall in 2016. The franchise traded him to the Spurs as part of the Kawhi Leonard deal in 2018, and he has spent four of his six NBA seasons in San Antonio.

The 26-year-old is in the midst of his most productive season in the league, averaging 13.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 61.4 percent from the floor in 43 games for the 12th-place Spurs.

Poeltl signed a three-year, $26.25 million extension with the Spurs during the 2020 offseason and is making $8.75 million this season. He is set to make $9.4 million during the 2022-23 campaign before becoming a free agent.

Toronto's interest in Poeltl doesn't come as a surprise as the franchise could use an upgrade from Precious Achiuwa, Chris Boucher and Khem Birch. In addition, the Raptors are currently in a playoff spot with a 27-23 record (seventh in the Eastern Conference) and could use some more veteran experience.

As for the Bulls, Poeltl would likely serve as a backup to starting center Nikola Vucevic, so it's unclear if the franchise would be willing to give up a lot for him. However, Chicago could use the depth, as it is first in the East with a 32-19 record.

The Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets are all in contention for that top spot. With things incredibly tight in the standings, it shouldn't be surprising that the Bulls are interested in adding some depth for the postseason.