Tina Charles Signs Contract with Mercury; Joins Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner

Tina Charles is headed to Phoenix.

The veteran center signed a contract with the Phoenix Mercury on Friday, joining Skylar Diggins-Smith, Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner on the star-laden roster.

Charles, 33, spent the 2021 season with the Washington Mystics after being medically excused in 2020 because of a preexisting condition that made her more vulnerable to serious COVID-19 infection.

The eight-time All-Star led the WNBA in scoring last year with 23.4 points per game and tied for third with 9.6 rebounds. She should combine with Griner next season to give the Mercury the league's best one-two interior punch. Phoenix made a similarly daring all-in push two years ago when it acquired Diggins-Smith to pair with Taurasi in an All-Star backcourt.

The Mercury are coming off a WNBA Finals appearance and likely view Charles as the final piece to the puzzle. The franchise has not won a championship since the 2014 season but will arguably walk into 2022 as the favorite.