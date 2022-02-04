3 Additional People Weighing Legal Action Against Brad Aldrich, Blackhawks

AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File

Three more people have contacted the Chicago Blackhawks with allegations against the organization in regards to former team video coach Brad Aldrich, per TSN's Rick Westhead.

Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach said Aldrich sexually assaulted him during the 2010 NHL season, and the front office did not take proper action, according to an independent investigation in October.

The organization reached a settlement with Beach in December.

Beach was initially referred to as John Doe in the lawsuit before coming forward. A John Doe 2 filed another lawsuit saying Aldrich sexually assaulted him in 2013 while in high school, but the case was dismissed in December.

According to Westhead, a John Doe 3 has said Aldrich raped him while a student at Miami University in Ohio.

Aldrich quietly left the Blackhawks in 2010 before taking roles as a volunteer at USA Hockey, the University of Notre Dame, Miami University and Houghton High School.

A second allegation came from someone known as Black Ace 1, who said he was harassed by Aldrich in 2010 while he was on the Blackhawks playoff roster.

The third allegation is from Paul Vincent, the former Blackhawks assistant coach.

According to the investigation, Beach said Vincent was the first person he told of his encounter with Aldrich. Vincent responded by telling team counselor Jim Gary and was part of a meeting with general manager Stan Bowman, senior vice president of hockey operations Al MacIsaac and CEO John McDonough, urging them to call Chicago police.

Not only was he ignored, but Vincent also says the Blackhawks "derailed his career," according to Westhead.

None of the three allegations have yet been brought to court, but they come after team owner Rocky Wirtz refused to discuss the 2010 incident during a town hall with fans.

"The people that were involved are no longer here," Wirtz said Wednesday. "We're not looking back at 2010; we're looking forward. And we're not going to talk about 2010."