Bronny James Scores 9 Points as Sierra Canyon Falls to D.J. Wagner, Camden

Bronny James was held in check as Camden earned a 66-62 victory over Sierra Canyon on Saturday in a highly anticipated clash.

James finished with nine points, five assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block.

Camden held Sierra Canyon to just two points in the first quarter as it opened a 13-point lead. Sierra Canyon slowly chipped away at the deficit over the course of the contest but couldn't break through.

"We came up Friday night and had a practice at a college. This morning, I felt good," Camden coach Rick Brunson said of his team, per NJ Advance Media's Kevin Minnick. "The guys were loose, and I knew we were ready. Against Montverde and those others, we second-guessed ourselves. Tonight, we were ready."

This game pitted one of the best seniors in the country against one of the top talents from the 2023 class. Sierra Canyon's Amari Bailey sits second in 247Sports' composite rankings for the upcoming class, while Camden's D.J. Wagner occupies the No. 1 spot for the following year.

Together, Bailey and Wagner didn't disappoint. The former poured in a game-high 23 points, while the latter dropped 21 points to help his squad pull out the victory.