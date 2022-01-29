NFL Rumors: Ken Dorsey Eyed by Giants, Bills for OC Job After Brian Daboll's Move

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

The dominoes are beginning to fall after the New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their next head coach.

For starters, it appears Bills quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Ken Dorsey will either receive an in-house promotion to assume Buffalo's OC job or follow Daboll to the Giants and become their offensive coordinator, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 40-year-old Dorsey has been the Bills' quarterbacks coach since 2019. He's overseen the growth and development of quarterback Josh Allen, a two-time Pro Bowler who has emerged as one of the game's brightest stars.

The former University of Miami star quarterback, who helped lead the 2001 Hurricanes to a national title, played professionally from 2003-2010 with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and the CFL's Toronto Argonauts.

He joined the Carolina Panthers as their quarterbacks coach in 2013 and stayed there until 2017. During that time, the Panthers made the playoffs in four of five seasons, and signal-caller Cam Newton won the 2015 NFL MVP award en route to leading the team to an NFC Championship.

Dorsey joined the Bills' staff in 2019, and he's established a great rapport with Allen.

“I think when he got here three years ago my career definitely changed. In terms of just how I viewed football and to have a guy in the room that played the game,” Allen told reporters regarding Dorsey (h/t Nick Wojton of Bills Wire) this week.

"Just the way that he approaches the game, he’s competitive, smart, he works his ass off. I appreciate what he’s done for me in my career so far...again, wherever the chips fall."

At the time, Daboll was heavily rumored for other coaching jobs. With that in mind, Allen publicly endorsed Dorsey for the OC role should Daboll leave.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the team would field Allen's input and keep him in the loop on the team's OC decision if Daboll left, which is now official.

As for what may happen on the Giants and Bills' staffs, Art Stapleton of the Bergen Record and ESPN's Dan Graziano speculated on what could be next.

As Stapleton noted, former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has been linked to the Giants' DC role, with ESPN's Jordan Raanan also mentioning the possibility.

Whomever runs the Giants' offense will oversee a unit that finished second-last in scoring each of the last two seasons and last overall over the two-year period.

A season-ending neck injury to quarterback Daniel Jones played a part in the offense's dysfunction, as did a litany of other ailments.

However, the Giants' offensive line (minus left tackle Andrew Thomas) struggled mightily all season, and a midseason offensive coordinator change from Jason Garrett to Freddie Kitchens did not jumpstart the team's offense as hoped, although the latter OC only had Jones as his QB for one game.

Still, the Giants' offense hasn't been able to get it going for the last few years, and now it's up to the Daboll-led regime to get that right.

If Dorsey leaves with Daboll, he will reunite with ex-Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen, who just took the Giants' GM job last week.