Jake Paul Says He Wants to Retire from Boxing with 10-0 Record, Join NFL

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

YouTube star and professional boxer Jake Paul, who has amassed a 5-0 record in the ring, told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith that he wants to retire from boxing with a 10-0 record and then take his talents to the NFL:

Paul told Smith that he could run a "4.5-second 40-yard dash" and that he'd look to play slot receiver.



Paul said on the Impaulsive podcast last December that he'd like to head to the NFL and play safety for the Cleveland Browns (h/t Max Sherry of Sport Bible). Paul, who is from Ohio, is a Browns fan.

If Paul ever turns his focus to professional football, then it appears free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown is willing to help him, per another episode of the Impaulsive podcast.

Per Gurjyot Singh Dadial of Essentially Sports, Brown said that he believes he's best suited at safety.

We'll see if Paul at least attempts to try out for a professional football career, but for now, he's doing well in the boxing ring with five knockouts, including two on ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley.