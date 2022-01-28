76ers' Ben Simmons Received 2 NBA All-Star Votes from Players Despite Playing 0 Games

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons received two player votes to start in February's NBA All-Star Game despite never having played in a game this season, according to the official All-Star starter voting returns released Thursday.

Players were tasked with picking two backcourt players and three frontcourt players from the Eastern and Western Conferences. Starters were chosen through a combination of player, fan and media votes.

No media member chose Simmons, but 46,031 fans picked him to start this year's showcase. He ended up finishing 25th on the Eastern Conference guard list in weighted score.

Simmons is currently sitting out this season after making a trade request over the summer. He briefly returned to the team in October and participated in a few practices but soon left for good.

The three-time All-Star has averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals over his four-year NBA career.