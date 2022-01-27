Former Lakers Star Lamar Odom Joins Cast of Celebrity Big Brother Season 3

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Former NBA star Lamar Odom announced Wednesday that he will be part of the cast for the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother.

Odom was one of 11 celebrities who announced their participation in a video for Big Brother's official Twitter account:

Big Brother is a hugely popular reality show that has aired on CBS since 2000, and Odom is set to participate in the third-ever celebrity season of the show.

Odom, 42, spent 14 seasons in the NBA from 1999-2013 playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

Playing alongside Kobe Bryant, Odom won two NBA championships with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010. He was also named NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2011.

In 961 career NBA regular-season games, the 6'10" Odom averaged 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest.

Odom is also known for his marriage to reality television star Khloe Kardashian, which lasted from 2009-16.

While Odom nearly died in 2015 after suffering kidney failure, multiple heart attacks and multiple strokes following drug use, he ultimately recovered.

In recent years, Odom played briefly in the BIG3 three-on-three basketball league and beat singer Aaron Carter in a celebrity boxing match.

Odom is one of three athletes competing on Celebrity Big Brother, as he will be joined by Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu and UFC fighter Miesha Tate.

The winner of Celebrity Big Brother, which debuts on Feb. 2, will earn $250,000.