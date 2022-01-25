Sean Payton Leaves Door Open for Return to Coaching, TV Role After Saints Exit

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Sean Payton stepped down from his post as the New Orleans Saints head coach Tuesday, though he left open the possibility of returning to football in some capacity in the future.

"As I sit here today, I don't know what's next. I haven't spoken to anyone from a media outlet relative to doing TV or radio," he told reporters. "Maybe that opportunity arises. ... I think I'd like to do that and I think I'd be pretty good at it."

