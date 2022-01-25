Sean Payton Leaves Door Open for Return to Coaching, TV Role After Saints Exit

Sean Payton Leaves Door Open for Return to Coaching, TV Role After Saints ExitJanuary 26, 2022
Sean Payton stepped down from his post as the New Orleans Saints head coach Tuesday, though he left open the possibility of returning to football in some capacity in the future.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
There are many things Sean Payton could do this year; coaching an NFL team is unlikely to be one. He remains under contract to New Orleans for three more seasons. He wants some time to decompress, and the Saints would want compensation if they ever were to relinquish his rights.
"As I sit here today, I don't know what's next. I haven't spoken to anyone from a media outlet relative to doing TV or radio," he told reporters. "Maybe that opportunity arises. ... I think I'd like to do that and I think I'd be pretty good at it."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.