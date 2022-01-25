X

    Sean Payton Leaves Door Open for Return to Coaching, TV Role After Saints Exit

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 26, 2022

    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

    Sean Payton stepped down from his post as the New Orleans Saints head coach Tuesday, though he left open the possibility of returning to football in some capacity in the future.  

    Nick Underhill @nick_underhill

    Payton: “I don’t like the word retirement.” Says he still has a vision for doing things in football.<br><br>“That could be coaching again in the future, but that’s not where my heart is at all right now”

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    There are many things Sean Payton could do this year; coaching an NFL team is unlikely to be one. He remains under contract to New Orleans for three more seasons. He wants some time to decompress, and the Saints would want compensation if they ever were to relinquish his rights.

    "As I sit here today, I don't know what's next. I haven't spoken to anyone from a media outlet relative to doing TV or radio," he told reporters. "Maybe that opportunity arises. ... I think I'd like to do that and I think I'd be pretty good at it." 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.