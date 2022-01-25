NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz Eye Blazers' Robert Covington amid Rudy Gobert's Injury

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Utah Jazz have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington prior to the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein (h/t RealGM), the Jazz covet Covington because of their desire to land a strong wing defender.

Stein also noted that Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant is Utah's No. 1 target. However, the Pistons aren't interested in taking Jazz guard Joe Ingles' $13 million contract along with a first-round pick.

Utah's best defender, center Rudy Gobert, missed Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns after suffering a calf strain against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

