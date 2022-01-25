X Games Legend Travis Pastrana Suffers Broken Pelvis Injury in Parachute Stunt Mishap

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

X Games legend Travis Pastrana suffered a broken pelvis when he was working as a stuntman for a film shoot in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

According to Franklin White of 7 News Miami, Pastrana jumped off the top of a hotel with a parachute, but something went wrong as he was falling. TMZ Sports noted video shows him appearing to deploy the parachute later than was planned, which resulted in him hitting the ground hard in a park.

Pastrana underwent surgery after he was taken to Broward Health Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery.

"A stunt during [filming] did not go as planned resulting in a hard landing of a parachutist that jumped from the Hyatt Hotel," Ft. Lauderdale Fire Chief Stephen Gollan told TMZ Sports. "The adult male was immediately treated and transported in serious but stable condition to Broward Health."

Pastrana, 38, is best known for his accomplishments as an X Games athlete.

He took home 17 X Games medals while competing in events such as RallyCross and supercross. He has also competed in NASCAR competitions.