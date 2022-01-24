Warriors' Steph Curry on Reason for Shooting Slump: 'Who Gives a Damn About Excuses'

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Golden State Warriors escaped Sunday's contest against the Utah Jazz with a 94-92 victory. But star point guard Stephen Curry notably shot just 5-of-20 from the field and 1-13 from deep as his shooting slump continued.

When speaking to reporters after the game, Curry didn't find it necessary to look for a reason for his current shooting woes.

"Who gives a damn about excuses, or anything anybody wants to hear about why? You either make shots, or you miss shots, so I gotta start making some shots," Curry said.

Curry finished with 13 points and six assists in the victory. It was Curry's second consecutive game shooting under 30 percent from the field.

In January, he's averaging 21.6 points on 37.1 percent shooting, a far cry from the numbers he was putting up to start the season.

The two-time NBA MVP looked like he was back to his old form early on. Curry averaged 27.4 points on 46.6 percent shooting and 42.3 percent from three-point range in November. He dropped a season-high 50 points in a win over the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 8.

Curry's numbers dipped as he got closer to breaking the NBA's all-time three-point record. He admitted that he was pressing while he chased the record, but even after he broke it, he hasn't been able to get back to his early-season efficiency.

Golden State has been trying to integrate Klay Thompson back into its offense since his return to the lineup earlier this month.

The team has also been dealing with the absence of forward Draymond Green, who hasn't played since injuring his calf and back before the Warriors' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 9.

The Warriors improved to 34-13 with Sunday's win, and they remain in second place in the Western Conference behind the Phoenix Suns (36-9). Golden State will host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.