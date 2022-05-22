Report: Jadeveon Clowney, Browns Agree to 1 Year, $11M Contract; Had 9 Sacks in 2021

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have re-signed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the agreement is "essentially" a one year, $11 million contract, but he added it could be "more complicated than that." Rapoport also noted Clowney turned down $14-15 million per season on multiyear offers from other teams to remain with the Browns.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on an April 3 episode of SportsCenter that the Browns were "pushing" for a reunion with Clowney. His agent Kennard McGuire told the Akron Beacon Journal's Nate Ulrich on March 28 that Clowney and the Browns shared "mutual interest" in a deal.

The 28-year-old was drafted No. 1 overall by the Houston Texans in 2014 and was traded to the Seattle Seahawks prior to the 2019 season. He spent one year in Seattle before joining the Tennessee Titans for the 2020 campaign. The Browns signed him to a one-year deal last offseason.

In his first season in Cleveland, Clowney registered 37 total tackles and nine sacks in 14 games. It was a bounce-back performance after he was limited to eight games in 2020 because of a knee injury.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection is one of the most respected edge-rushers in the NFL when healthy. While he has never had a season with double-digit sacks in his career, he routinely commands attention from opposing offensive lines to open up opportunities for his teammates. Cleveland was ninth in the league with 43 sacks last season.

Clowney's return to Cleveland will provide consistency for the Browns defense. Alongside Myles Garrett, who recorded a career-high 16 sacks last season, the South Carolina product remains a part of one of the best pass-rushing tandems in the league.