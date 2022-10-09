49ers' Nick Bosa out After Suffering Groin Injury vs. Panthers

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers star edge-rusher Nick Bosa is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers with a groin injury, per ESPN's Bill Barnwell.

Bosa has been no stranger to injuries in his short NFL career. After a fantastic rookie season in 2019 that saw him post nine sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hits and win the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award, he played in just two games in 2020 after a torn ACL ended his campaign.

The 24-year-old responded in 2021 with 15.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 32 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles in 17 games to earn his second Pro Bowl bid.

But a concussion ended his day against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round, a 23-17 Niners win. He was able to return in time for the 13-10 divisional-round victory over the Green Bay Packers, in which he posted two sacks.

When Bosa has been on the field in his career, he's been elite and has turned an already good 49ers' front into a downright dominant unit—one that made Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers look mediocre in last year's playoffs.

That makes any absence from the star edge-rusher particularly tough to overcome for a Niners team with Super Bowl aspirations.

While Bosa is out, look for Charles Omenihu and Drake Jackson to see more snaps off the edge.