Jimmy Garoppolo Overheard Saying 'F--k the Packers' in Postgame Celebration Video

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers 13-10 in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday at Lambeau Field, and Jimmy Garoppolo had some choice words after Robbie Gould hit the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Saturday's game came down to the wire. The 49ers trailed the Packers 10-3 for most of the game, then they blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown to tie the game 10-10 late in the fourth quarter before kicking the game-winning field goal.

Garoppolo completed 11 of 19 passes for 131 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. It wasn't a great game from the veteran by any means, and San Francisco's defense is a major reason why the team won, in addition to Green Bay's special teams miscues.

San Francisco is moving on to face either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. The winner of that game will be determined on Sunday.