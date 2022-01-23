Timmy Chang Named Hawai'i Football Coach After Todd Graham's Exit

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Former Hawai'i football star quarterback Timmy Chang is returning to the school to become its next head football coach:

Per Christian Shimabuku of KHON2, Chang got the job over a list of candidates that included former Hawai'i and Washington State offensive coordinator Brian Smith, Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, UCLA associate coach Brian Norwood and BYU associate head coach Ed Lamb.

The news comes one day after Hawai'i announced that it could not come to terms on an agreement with former Rainbow Warriors head coach June Jones to return to the school:

Chang, who played high school ball at Honolulu's Saint Louis School, stayed in-state to star for the Rainbow Warriors. By the time he left after the 2004 season, Chang held numerous NCAA Division I FBS records, including 17,072 career passing yards.

After going undrafted by the NFL, Chang played professional football from 2005 to 2008. He participated in the Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions' training camps and also played for NFL Europe's Rhein Fire and the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

His coaching career began at SMU in 2012, when he worked as a graduate assistant. Stops at Jackson State (2014-2015) and Emory & Henry (2016) as an offensive coordinator led to a five-year tenure at Nevada, where he worked with wide receivers and tight ends.

Chang most recently took a job as Colorado State's wide receivers coach, but he'll now be heading home to lead a program once helmed by Todd Graham.

The former Rainbow Warriors coach's two-year tenure ended with his resignation following a Hawai'i State Senate meeting that saw former players express concerns about Graham's leadership, including allegations of verbal abuse and mistreatment.

Now the Rainbow Warriors enter a new era under Chang, whose first game leading the program will be at home against Vanderbilt on Aug. 27.