X

    Titans Tie Single-Game NFL Playoff Record with 9 Sacks in Loss to Joe Burrow, Bengals

    Erin WalshJanuary 23, 2022

    AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

    The Tennessee Titans defense had itself an afternoon against the Cincinnati Bengals despite a 19-16 loss in Saturday's AFC Divisional Round matchup.

    The Titans tied the NFL's single-game playoff record for the most sacks in a contest after getting to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow nine times. The last team to have nine sacks in a playoff game was the Kansas City Chiefs in 1994.

    Sportsnet Stats @SNstats

    Titans now have 9 sacks, tying a single-game NFL playoff record <a href="https://t.co/5NEc2Qn76k">https://t.co/5NEc2Qn76k</a>

    ProFootballReference @pfref

    There it is!<br><br>Nine sacks in a playoff game:<br><br>1/22/22 Titans<br>1/16/94 Chiefs<br>1/3/87 Browns<br>1/6/85 49ers<br>1/1/67 Bills<a href="https://t.co/ga1Y45Ozgw">https://t.co/ga1Y45Ozgw</a>

    The Titans defense limited Burrow to 348 yards, no touchdowns and an interception on Saturday. Tennessee might have won if Ryan Tannehill hadn't thrown three interceptions, including a pick with just 20 seconds remaining in the game. 

    The Bengals charged back down the field and rookie Evan McPherson kicked the game-winning 52-yard field goal to send Cincinnati to the AFC Championship Game. 

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.