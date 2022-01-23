Titans Tie Single-Game NFL Playoff Record with 9 Sacks in Loss to Joe Burrow, Bengals

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

The Tennessee Titans defense had itself an afternoon against the Cincinnati Bengals despite a 19-16 loss in Saturday's AFC Divisional Round matchup.

The Titans tied the NFL's single-game playoff record for the most sacks in a contest after getting to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow nine times. The last team to have nine sacks in a playoff game was the Kansas City Chiefs in 1994.

The Titans defense limited Burrow to 348 yards, no touchdowns and an interception on Saturday. Tennessee might have won if Ryan Tannehill hadn't thrown three interceptions, including a pick with just 20 seconds remaining in the game.

The Bengals charged back down the field and rookie Evan McPherson kicked the game-winning 52-yard field goal to send Cincinnati to the AFC Championship Game.