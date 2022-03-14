James Conner, Cardinals Agree to 3-Year Contract as Chase Edmonds Joins Dolphins

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Two-time Pro Bowl running back James Conner is returning to the Arizona Cardinals in 2022.

Shortly after the legal tampering phase of free agency opened Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Conner and the Cardinals agreed to a three-year contract extension. The Cardinals later confirmed the agreement.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $21 million and could escalate to as much as $25.5 million. It also includes $13.5 million in fully guaranteed money.

In his first season in Arizona in 2021, Conner enjoyed one of his most productive seasons and earned his second trip to the Pro Bowl. He rushed for a career-high 15 touchdowns, which tied for second in the NFL. Conner recorded 202 carries for 752 yards and added 37 receptions for 375 yards and three more scores.

Conner, who played college football at Pitt, spent the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being selected in the third round of the 2017 draft. He was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2018 after totaling 1,470 scrimmage yards with 13 total touchdowns (12 rushing).

While he was in college, Conner announced in Dec. 2015 that he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. While undergoing treatment he continued to practice with the Pitt football team as much as his body would allow. Conner announced he was cancer-free in May 2016.

Last season, Conner split the backfield work in Arizona with Chase Edmonds, but that won't be the case in 2022.

Schefter reported Monday that Edmonds agreed to a two-year, $12.6 million contract with the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

Re-signing Conner provides the Cardinals with continuity on offense next season. After going 11-6 in 2021, Arizona ended its season in disappointing fashion with a 34-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round. With Conner back in the fold, the Cardinals will be in a good position to fight for a second consecutive playoff appearance.