NBA Trade Rumors: Kings' Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Richaun Holmes, More Available

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Sacramento Kings will listen to offers on several key players ahead of the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline, according to James Ham of Kings Beat.

"Core players like Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes are available, according to a source with knowledge of the situation," Ham reported.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Wednesday that guards De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton are not available as the team looks to build around that duo.

Ham added that everyone else on the roster "can be had for the right price."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.