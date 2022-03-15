Report: D.J. Chark Agrees to 1-Year Lions Contract Worth Up to $12M in Free Agency

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

After a four-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, D.J. Chark will play next season with the Detroit Lions.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 25-year-old agreed to one-year contract with the Lions on Tuesday. He'll be able to earn as much as $12 million.

His fate in Jacksonville was likely sealed after Schefter reported the Jags committed up to $84 million over four years to Christian Kirk.

The Jaguars selected Chark with the No. 61 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He was a big-play receiver at LSU, averaging 21.9 yards per reception as a senior in 2017.

After playing sparingly as a rookie, the LSU product had a breakout season in 2019. He led the Jags in targets (118), receptions (73), receiving yards (1,008) and receiving touchdowns (eight) in 15 games.

Jacksonville's quarterback issues in 2020 led to a regression in Chark's performance. He still led the team in targets (93), receiving yards (506) and tied for the team lead in touchdowns (five).

Per Pro Football Focus (h/t CBS's Dave Richard), Chark finished tied for fourth in lowest catchable target rate among all players in 2020 with a minimum of 50 targets:

A fractured ankle limited the Pro Bowler to just four games in 2021. He had 154 yards and two touchdowns on just seven receptions for the season.

Given all of the issues Jacksonville has had throughout Chark's career, being able to get a fresh start with a new organization is probably in his best interest. He has shown a knack for creating big plays even without stability at the quarterback position.

As long as he can return to his pre-injury form, the Lions will look to take advantage of his speed and 6'3" frame to make tough, contested catches down the field as they try to make improvements in 2022.

Amon-Ra St. Brown led the team in receptions (90) and receiving yards (912) as a rookie and filled in nicely for Kenny Golladay after Golladay left in free agency. But the wide receiver position was still one of Detroit's biggest priorities this offseason.

Banking on Chark is a bit of a risk, but one the Lions can afford to take as they continue the rebuild that began in 2021.

A one-year deal for Chark allows him to potentially parlay a big season into a nice payday this time next spring.