Report: Christian Kirk, to Sign 4-Year, $84M Jaguars Contract After Leaving Cardinals

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to a deal with free-agent wide receiver Christian Kirk, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the sides agreed to a four-year pact worth up to $84 million. Rapoport noted the contract is worth $72 million, but can hit a maximum value of $84 million.

It continues a busy opening to free agency for Jacksonville, which also agreed to deals with guard Brandon Scherff, defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi and linebacker Foye Oluokun, per Pelissero.

Kirk, 25, spent the past four years with the Arizona Cardinals after being taken in the second round of the 2018 draft.

The wideout averaged 640 receiving yards over his first three years in the NFL before breaking through in 2021 with 982 receiving yards on 77 catches. Not only were these career highs, but he also averaged more yards per game than more proven teammates DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green.

It made him a key part of an offense that finished 10th in the NFL in passing yards and 11th in total points.

Arizona faded down the stretch after a hot start, finishing 11-6 before suffering a first-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Kirk was still a key part of the success as a consistent option who had at least 50 receiving yards in 11 of 18 games, including the playoffs.

With a new team, the receiver could fill an even bigger role as a go-to option either outside or in the slot.

Look for second-year passer Trevor Lawrence to look Kirk's way throughout 2022 as the squad looks to improve upon last year's 3-14 finish.