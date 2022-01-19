Carlos Correa Rumors: Astros Star Wanted $330M Free-Agent Contract Before Lockout

AP Photo/Winslow Townson

Free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa was reportedly asking for between $330 million and $350 million on the open market prior to the MLB lockout.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, $330 million was the "clear minimum" Correa wanted in a contract offer.

After enjoying one of his best seasons in 2021 and earning his second All-Star selection with the Houston Astros, Correa was considered one of the top available players when free agency began.

The strong free-agent class was especially stacked at middle infield as shortstops Corey Seager, Javier Baez and Trevor Story and second baseman Marcus Semien joined Correa.

While Correa and Story remain unsigned, Seager signed a 10-year, $325 million deal with the Texas Rangers, Semien joined Seager in Texas on a seven-year, $175 million contract and Baez signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Detroit Tigers, per Spotrac.

Since Correa and Seager are both 27 years old, it stands to reason they could end up with similar contracts.

Both players are two-time All-Stars and one-time World Series winners, and each won Rookie of the Year. Correa has won a Gold Glove and Platinum Glove, while Seager won two Silver Slugger awards, a National League Championship Series MVP and a World Series MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In seven MLB seasons, Correa owns a .277 batting average with 133 home runs and 489 RBI. That compares favorably to Seager's .297 average, 104 homers and 364 RBI over seven years.

Correa is coming off a strong campaign that saw him hit .279 with a career-high 26 home runs and 104 runs scored, along with 92 RBI, for an Astros team that reached the World Series.

On Tuesday, Correa announced that he has switched agents, severing ties with William Morris Endeavor and hiring Scott Boras.

Boras is the best-known agent in baseball and has a penchant for landing massive deals for his clients, so Correa may be positioned well to reach the $330 million mark.

The Tigers were considered a strong contender to sign Correa when free agency started since Tigers manager A.J. Hinch was his manager in Houston, but they are likely off the table after signing Baez.

A return to Houston could be in the cards, or a suitor like the Dodgers or New York Yankees could emerge.