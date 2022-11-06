Report: Calvin Ridley Will Be Ready When Ban Ends; Jaguars Not Allowed to Contact WR

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars "have been assured that [wide receiver Calvin] Ridley is working out as if he had a game Sunday and will be ready to roll once reinstated," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ridley is serving an indefinite suspension after he bet on games last year, with his ban covering the entire 2022 season at a minimum. The Jaguars are unable to contact him while he's suspended.

Because of his status, Jacksonville's trade came as a surprise.

"We're confident in the due diligence that we did, who we talked to or what," general manager Trent Baalke told reporters. "We're confident in the work that we did and we feel very good about the decision to trade for Calvin."

Ridley had a career year in 2020, catching 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. He was limited to just five games in 2021, however, announcing last October he was stepping away from the team to focus on his mental health.

The Jaguars were aggressive in the offseason and focused part of their spending spree on addressing the passing game. Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram all arrived to help get Trevor Lawrence's development back on track.

Lawrence hasn't taken a big jump in Year 2, though. He has thrown for 1,840 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions through two starts. Per Pro Football Reference, his QBR has improved only slightly from 33.5 in 2021 to 45.6.

Ridley obviously isn't going to help the offense now, but he could be a big addition if he's reinstated for the 2023 campaign.