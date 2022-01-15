Broncos Rumors: Cowboys' Dan Quinn Tabbed 'Favorite' to Be Named Denver HC

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Dan Quinn is looking to help lead the Dallas Cowboys to the Super Bowl as their defensive coordinator, but he may be on the sidelines in the AFC next season.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the former Atlanta Falcons head coach is the "favorite" to fill the coaching vacancy for the Denver Broncos after the AFC West team fired Vic Fangio.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports also noted "there is a growing expectation that he will be the candidate to beat for that opening."

The Broncos might have competition from Quinn's current employer, though, as La Canfora reported the Cowboys ownership holds the defensive coordinator "in very high regard" and could move on from head coach Mike McCarthy should they lose to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs.

Quinn was also a defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks when they went to two straight Super Bowls and won one during the 2013 and 2014 campaigns.

His head coaching experience is limited to his time with the Falcons from 2015 until he was fired during the 2020 season. He finished with a 43-42 record and reached the playoffs in two of his six years at the helm.

Atlanta's best season during his tenure was in 2016 when it advanced to the Super Bowl but lost a commanding lead to the New England Patriots.

Quinn quickly returned to coaching this year with the Cowboys and helped lead the team to an NFC East crown. The defense featured stars such as Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs and finished seventh in the league in points allowed per game.

As for the Broncos, they are looking to turn things around after missing the playoffs for the sixth straight year.

While Quinn has an impressive resume, it is somewhat surprising to see them look toward another defensive coach after Fangio went just 19-30 in three years as the head coach since he was also a defensive coordinator before heading to Denver.

Offensive and quarterback concerns have largely held the team back in the AFC West of late, although Quinn has a track record of success as a head coach that Fangio didn't before accepting the Broncos job.