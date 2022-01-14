Dakar Rally 2022: Final Results, Winner Prize Money and Reaction

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Nasser Al-Attiyah won the cars division at the 2022 Dakar Rally, which wrapped up Friday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for his fourth career title in the race.

Al-Attiyah won the race's first and fourth stages to secure an early lead, and he never relinquished the advantage despite capturing no further victories across the 12-stage event. He teamed with co-driver Matthieu Baumel to finish 27 minutes and 46 seconds ahead of the closest competition.

Here are the top finishers from the cars event:

Nasser Al-Attiyah & Matthieu Baumel — 38:33.03 Sebastien Loeb & Fabian Lurquin — +27.46

Yazeed Al Rajhi & Michael Orr — +1:01.13

Orlando Terranova & Daniel Oliveras Carreras — +1:27.23 Giniel de Villiers & Dennis Murphy — +1:41.48



Al-Attiyah previously won the competition in 2011, 2015 and 2019. He finished second each of the last two years. His four career Dakar Rally titles are tied with Ari Vatanen for the second-most in the history of the cars category behind only Stephane Peterhansel, an eight-time champion.

The 51-year-old Qatar native and his team, Toyota Gazoo Racing, earned a $45,000 cash prize and a $450,000 sponsor bonus for finishing atop the standings, per Wajahat Tajamal of Total Sportal.

It's the third triumph as a co-driver for Baumel, who also paired with Al-Attiyah in 2015 and 2019.

The other winners crowned Friday included:

Bike: Sam Sunderland

Original Motul: Arunas Gelazninkas



Quad: Alexandre Giroud

Light Prototype: Francisco Lopez Contardo & Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre

SSV: Austin Jones & Gustavo Gugelmin

Truck: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev & Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

Open: Gerard Tramoni & Dominique Totain

Classic: Serge Mogno & Florent Drulhon

This year's Dakar Rally began New Year's Day with a prologue from Jeddah to Ha'il and ended Friday when drivers completed the 8,402-kilometer (5220-mile) round trip back to Jeddah.

The 2023 competition, which is expected to feature a new hybrid model from French constructor ORECA, will get underway early next year.