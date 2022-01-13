DeMar DeRozan, Giannis Antetokounmpo Headline 5th Update to NBA 2K22 Player Ratings

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

NBA 2K22 announced a new update to its player ratings Thursday, and two MVP candidates and two of the best young point guards in the league highlighted the list.

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan saw a two-point bump to a 90 overall, while reigning NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is now a 97 overall after the Milwaukee Bucks' leader saw a one-point boost.

Elsewhere, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is now a 92 overall after a two-point increase, and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is a 91 after his own one-point bump.

The foursome were far from the only notable players to see an increase in their ratings.

James Harden (+1 to 90), Jaylen Brown (+2 to 87), Kristaps Porzingis (+1 to 86), Deandre Ayton (+1 to 87), Fred VanVleet (+3 to 86) and Kyle Kuzma (+3 to 82) were also among those who saw their totals increase with the latest update.

The multi-point increase for Morant stands out considering his Grizzlies are playing some of the best basketball in the league. They have won 10 games in a row during a stretch that includes victories over the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers (twice), Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.

These are far from the league's worst teams that Memphis is beating, and Morant's ability to take over games has his team feeling like more than just a potential playoff spoiler and perhaps a squad that can make a deep run in the Western Conference playoffs.

Chicago feels that way in the Eastern Conference as the No. 1 seed with a 27-12 record.

While there was plenty of doubt about DeRozan's fit in the Windy City heading into the season, it has been nothing but a success. He has multiple game-winners under his belt and is averaging 26.0 points per game as part of a dynamic duo alongside Zach LaVine.

Yet the Bulls will likely have to find a way past the defending-champion Bucks if they are going to parlay their quick start into an NBA Finals appearance. Antetokounmpo is playing like an MVP once again and received the corresponding increase to his virtual rating as a result.

A playoff showdown between DeRozan and Antetokounmpo would be appointment viewing and would be quite the matchup in NBA2K as well.