Report: Bol Bol Trade to Pistons from Nuggets off Because of 'Issue' with Physical

Three days after a trade agreement between the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets involving Bol Bol, the deal has reportedly been voided.

Per Mike Singer of the Denver Post, the Pistons backed out of the trade due to an "issue" with Bol's physical.

The Pistons announced on Monday they acquired Bol from Denver in exchange for Rodney McGruder and draft considerations.

It's unclear what the issue was with Bol's physical. He has only played in 14 games this season, but there was no indication his absences have been injury-related.

Bol only played in nine games at Oregon during the 2018-19 season due to a foot injury that required surgery. He missed most of his rookie season in the NBA recovering from the procedure.

Since the start of last season, Bol hasn't had any significant injury issues.

Denver head coach Michael Malone has struggled to find playing time for Bol because of the team's frontcourt depth.

Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has never missed more than nine games in a season in his career. Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green are two of Denver's most important role players.

Bol has only appeared in 53 regular-season games in three seasons. The 22-year-old was the No. 44 pick in the 2019 NBA draft by the Heat, who traded his draft rights to the Nuggets.