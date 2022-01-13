Fanatics Reveals Top Jersey Sales for Each Week of 2021-22 NFL Season

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady and Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger, topped Fanatics' NFL jersey sales for Week 18 of the regular season.

Fanatics executive chairman Michael Rubin on Thursday showcased a week-by-week breakdown of the top-selling jerseys throughout the campaign:

Brady and the Bucs once again enter the playoffs as one of the NFL's hottest teams. They are on a three-game winning streak and have won seven of their past eight games.

Last year, Tampa entered the postseason on a four-game winning streak before winning four straight playoff games en route to the Super Bowl LV title.

Brady continued to defy Father Time and put himself in contention for his fourth MVP award by leading the league in both passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43) while playing in all 17 games at the age of 44.

Meanwhile, Roethlisberger's future is up in the air after a season when he struggled to push the ball downfield with any consistency, but he did enough to help the Steelers earn a playoff berth.

His jersey sales likely come from Pittsburgh fans showing their appreciation with the knowledge that his career could come to a close whenever the team's postseason run comes to a close.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

One other interesting note from the Fanatics graphic: The only defensive player who topped the chart during the 2021 season was Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons in Week 17.

Parsons is the likely Defensive Rookie of the Year after a debut campaign when he racked up 84 total tackles and 13 sacks.