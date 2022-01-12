Report: ESPN's Adam Schefter, Adrian Wojnarowski Set to be Pursued by The Athletic

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The Athletic is among numerous suitors reportedly planning to pursue ESPN's Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski, per Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports.

Sources told McCarthy and Perez those media outlets "have sent word to the ESPN pair's reps that they're ready to make offers as soon as they're able."

The reported interest in Schefter and Wojnarowski comes one week after the New York Times Co. announced that it planned to buy The Athletic for $550 million in cash.

Schefter has been ESPN's top NFL insider for 12 years, while Wojnarowski has been breaking NBA news for the Worldwide Leader since 2017. Sources told Front Office Sports that each of them makes $2 million to $3 million annually from ESPN.

Schefter and Wojnarowski's contracts are reportedly up this summer, but ESPN has "an exclusive negotiating window" and plans to "put on a full-court press" to keep both reporters in the mix, per McCarthy and Perez.

They also reported that ESPN may have the right to match outside offers.

Sports betting platforms could also be in the mix for Wojnarowski and Schefter, with Front Office Sports mentioning Caesars', FanDuel's and DraftKings' desires to become sports media platforms.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Of note, Caesars has brought Peyton, Eli and Archie Manning aboard in addition to ex-ESPN talents Kenny Mayne and Trey Wingo.

Front Office Sports also reported that NBA insider Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic is set to be a free agent this summer as well. He's been with both companies for three years after leaving Yahoo! Sports.