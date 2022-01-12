Orioles Will Move Back LF Wall at Camden Yards to Avoid Being 'Outlier' for HRs

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After an uneven split between home and road homers in 2021, the Baltimore Orioles are taking steps to making things closer to normal next season.

An Orioles spokesman confirmed to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN) that the wall in left field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards will be moved back "as much as 30 feet" before the start of the 2022 campaign.

"For the start of the 2022 season, the distance from home plate to the left field wall will be pushed back as much as 30 feet, in varying increments at different points in the wall, and the height will raise approximately five feet," the club told fans in an email shared with the AP.

"By pushing back the left field wall, we've created a playing field that is fair for both pitchers and hitters. While Oriole Park will remain a hitter's ballpark, it will no longer be an outlier among the parks"

