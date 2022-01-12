Celtics Trade Rumors: Nuggets' Jeff Green Interests Boston Ahead of NBA Deadline

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics have reportedly "expressed interest in re-acquiring forward Jeff Green" from the Denver Nuggets, according to Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype.

Green last played for the Celtics in the 2014-15 season under former head coach Brad Stevens, now the team's president of basketball operations.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

