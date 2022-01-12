Bulls Trade Rumors: Rival Execs Think Coby White Is Available for the 'Right Upgrade'

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls might be willing to part with guard Coby White, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Scotto reported the Bulls could be tempted by the "right upgrade."

White is averaging 11.5 points and 2.4 assists in 24.8 minutes on the floor through 20 games. He's on pace to set career highs in field-goal percentage (45.3) and three-point percentage (37.9).

While the 21-year-old is performing well in a reserve role, the arrivals of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso make him more expendable if Chicago wants to dip into the trade market.

The Bulls are first in the Eastern Conference at 27-11. Beyond ending a four-year playoff drought, making a run at the NBA Finals may not be out of reach. They're +2100 at FanDuel to win a title, the eighth-best odds in the field.

Zach LaVine is due to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, but Chicago's other key pieces are all slated to return for next year. General manager Marc Eversley shouldn't adopt a title-or-bust mindset ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline and sacrifice all of the franchise's long-term flexibility.

But the front office shouldn't take this year's success for granted, either. There's no guarantee the Bulls will be sitting in this position at the same time next season.

Depending on where head coach Billy Donovan wants to continue playing DeRozan, one of the two forward positions is an obvious area to target over the next month. Scotto cited the Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant as a potentially impactful trade candidate.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If White is required to make a deal like that happen, then it's a worthwhile pursuit for Eversley.

Must be 21+ and present in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, Colorado, or Tennessee. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See sportsbook.fanduel.com for details.