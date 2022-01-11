Keith Hernandez to Have No. 17 Jersey Retired by Mets on July 9

John Lamparski/Getty Images

The New York Mets plan on honoring one of their all-time great players during the 2022 season.

The team announced on Monday that Keith Hernandez will have his No. 17 jersey retired on July 9 before its game against the Miami Marlins. Hernandez will be the fourth player in team history to have his number retired.

Hernandez will join Tom Seaver (No. 41), Mike Piazza (No. 31) and Jerry Koosman (No. 36) as players to be honored by the Mets. New York has also retired No. 14 and No. 37 for former managers Gil Hodges and Casey Stengel.

Hernandez ranks second in franchise history with a batting average of .297. He won six Gold Glove awards during his time with New York, the most of any player in team history. Hernandez, who currently works as a broadcaster for Mets games, was named to the team's Hall of Fame in 1997.

"I’m thrilled,” Hernandez said in a press release “This is truly a special honor that lasts beyond a lifetime. I can’t thank Steve and Alex Cohen and the Mets Hall of Fame Committee enough. I was very emotional when Steve called to let me know about the number retirement. This is the highest honor an organization can bestow upon a player."

The Mets acquired Hernandez in a trade in 1983. He helped lead the team to victory in the 1986 World Series. The following season, Hernandez was voted by his teammates as the first captain in franchise history.

Hernandez, who also played for the St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland during his career, was an 11-time Gold Glove winner, five-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger. He was named National League MVP in 1979 when he was with the Cardinals.