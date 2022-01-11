Report: Marshawn Lynch Targeted by Amazon for 'Thursday Night Football' Studio Show

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is being targeted by Amazon Prime Video for the company's Thursday Night Football coverage for the 2022 season, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

Marchand reported Lynch would occupy a feature reporter and analyst role in a "more relaxed studio-type show."

The five-time Pro Bowler possesses a unique brand of charisma, one that was long evident before his star ascended with the Seahawks. His video segment on Buffalo nightlife with ESPN's Kenny Mayne became the stuff of legend.

Most recently, Lynch made a memorable appearance on ESPN2's ManningCast for the Seahawks' 13-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. He dropped an F-bomb and indicated he was still observing is ritual of taking a shot of Hennessy before a game.

Hiring Lynch would set the tone for Amazon's studio coverage, perhaps striking the balance between informative and entertaining best exemplified by TNT's Inside the NBA program.

Marchand reported Amazon is hard at work to make a strong impact out of the gate. The company has hired Fred Gaudelli, the executive producer for NBC's Sunday Night Football, and has held "extensive negotiations" with Al Michaels for play-by-play duties.