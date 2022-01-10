Broncos Rumors: Patriots' Jerod Mayo Considered for HC Role After Vic Fangio's Firing

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The Denver Broncos reportedly requested permission to interview New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for their head coaching vacancy.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news as the Patriots prepare for their wild-card round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Mayo has emerged as one of the fastest-rising assistant coaches in the NFL since joining the Patriots in 2019. He impressed Philadelphia Eagles brass in an interview during their hiring process last offseason, and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported teams believe he possesses "rare leadership traits."

The Broncos are seeking to replace Vic Fangio, who was fired Sunday after going 19-30 in three seasons with the team. General manger George Paton, who inherited Fangio, will be making his first head-coaching hire, and it could have a seismic impact on the organization.

Denver boasts a core of young skill-position players, a solid offensive line and a strong defense that makes the job among the most coveted in the NFL. The Broncos' main issue for the last several years has been their lack of elite talent at the quarterback spot. Teddy Bridgewater served capably as their starter in 2021, but he's not the type of talent who can spearhead an elite offense.

Mayo is an unproven name with no experience even being an NFL coordinator, so hiring him would be a big leap for a team seemingly on the precipice of contention. That's all without considering the fact Bill Belichick assistants have rarely done well as head coaches after leaving the nest.

Mayo may be a better fit for a young team searching for a leader in a rebuilding effort.