Evander Kane Placed on Unconditional Waivers by Sharks; Violated AHL COVID Protocols

Evander Kane's time with the San Jose Sharks has come to an end.

The Sharks announced on Saturday that Kane has been placed on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. The team cited a breach of Kane's NHL standard player contract and violation of the AHL's COVID-19 protocols as the reasons for his impending release.

Kane, who received a 21-game suspension for submitting a fake vaccination card earlier this season, has not appeared in a game for the Sharks in 2021-22. The 30-year-old cleared waivers on Nov. 29 and reported to the team's AHL affiliate. He played in five games for the San Jose Barracuda and scored two goals with six assists.

Kane has been with San Jose for the past five seasons. He was in the fourth year of a seven-year, $49 million contract that he signed in May 2018.

Kane has made headlines for multiple off-ice issues in recent months. He faced allegations of domestic assault from his estranged wife, Anna Kane, in September, and Anna also said he had gambled on NHL games, including Sharks games. The NHL cleared him of the gambling allegations after an investigation and said the allegations of domestic assault "could not be substantiated."

Kane also filed for bankruptcy in May.

Kane got his start in the NHL when he was drafted fourth overall in the 2009 draft by the Atlanta Thrashers, who have since moved and become the Winnipeg Jets. He also spent three seasons with the Buffalo Sabres before joining the Sharks.