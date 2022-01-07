George Kittle Says 49ers vs. Rams Has Potential to Be 'Kind of a Bodybag Game'

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Sunday's San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams game is a crucially important battle for both teams as the playoffs quickly approach.

It could also be a physical battle with so much on the line, and in speaking with reporters Thursday, 49ers tight end George Kittle said that the matchup would be "kind of a bodybag game."

ESPN's Nick Wagoner provided the full quotes and context.

The 49ers need either a win over the Rams or a New Orleans Saints loss to the Atlanta Falcons to make the playoffs.

The Rams will win the NFC West with a victory over San Francisco or an Arizona Cardinals loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

