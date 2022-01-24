Rudy Gobert Suffers Calf Injury Diagnosed as Strain in Jazz's Loss to Warriors

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert suffered a strained left calf during Sunday's 94-92 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

There is no initial word on his status moving forward.

He had 12 points and 18 rebounds in the loss.

The 29-year-old is a two-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA team member and three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner. He's averaged 16 points, an NBA-high 15 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in his ninth season for the Jazz.

Gobert has been excellent on both ends this year, shooting a career-high 70.6 percent from the field and posting a 99 defensive rating, his best mark since 2017-18 per Basketball-Reference.

Unfortunately, the Jazz announced on Jan. 6 that the Frenchman entered the NBA's health-and-safety protocols. He missed his first game of the year the night before due to left shoulder inflammation. That matchup ended with Utah beating the host Denver Nuggets 115-109.

Gobert ended up returning on Jan. 16 against Denver after missing five games while in the health-and-safety protocols.

If Gobert misses time, the Jazz could give Udoka Azubuike an increased role. They also have the option to go smaller and play Eric Paschall down low as well.