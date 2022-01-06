Tyson Fury Suggests Fight with Francis Ngannou Using Boxing Rules, UFC Gloves

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury proposed a unique cross-sport matchup with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Fury suggested in a Twitter post Thursday the bout should feature boxing rules while using UFC gloves:

Ngannou has been vocal about his desire to broaden his horizons beyond MMA in recent months, and he confirmed to TMZ Sports last week any future contract extension with the UFC would have to include the ability to take time away for boxing opportunities.

"It's always been down the line. This is something I'm not taking my eyes off of. It's gonna happen, either way," he said. "Even if, when the UFC and I finalize a deal, the boxing part has to be into it because I can't see myself retire without boxing."

The 35-year-old Cameroonian named Fury or Deontay Wilder as potential boxing opponents:

"I would like to test myself to that level. It's not the same sport, although I'm the champion, I'm in the top in this division. At the end of the day, it's just about like trained hands, trained punches, having a good delivery system to produce bombs and I'm sure that if I deliver my own punch, it's pretty good, I can make some damage."

Fury, 33, is coming off back-to-back knockout wins over Wilder in February 2020 and October 2021 after the duo fought to a draw in their first meeting in December 2018.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Gypsy King owns a 31-0-1 career record with 22 knockouts in the boxing ring, while Ngannou is 16-3 with 12 knockouts in his MMA career.

The Predator is scheduled for a heavyweight unification bout against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 on Jan. 22. Fury's next fight hasn't been announced.

So it's possible two of the biggest stars of combat sports could collide in mid- to late 2022, but there's obviously a lot of details that would need to get worked out before that becomes reality.

It sounds like both fighters are at least interested in making the matchup happen, though.