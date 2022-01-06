Bobby Wagner Says He Has 'A Lot of Optimism' He Will Remain With Seahawks for 2022

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner recently said that his future with the team is uncertain, but he sounded a bit more positive when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

Wagner was asked if his contract situation will affect whether or not he plays in Sunday's season finale against the Arizona Cardinals, and he said he's not worried about that at the moment.

"I don't feel like this is my last time putting on a Seahawks uniform. I don't feel like this is my last time doing that," Wagner said, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. "I understand there is a business side to this, but there is a lot of optimism on my end that I'll be back."

Wagner, who suffered a knee injury on the opening play of last Sunday's dominant victory over the Detroit Lions, is set to enter the final year of his contract next season. He acted as his own agent and negotiated a three-year extension worth $54 million in 2019, which would count for a $20.35 million cap hit in 2022.

At 6-10, the Seahawks are set to finish in last place in the NFC West for the first time since 1996. Seattle could be in for a rebuild this offseason, which would make Wagner a candidate to be released or traded since his $16.6 million base salary is not guaranteed. If the Seahawks choose to retain him, the team may want to renegotiate his deal.

A 10-year veteran, Wagner openly expressed his desire to remain in Seattle for the long term.

"I love this team. I love the Seahawks," he said. "So I always wanted to be a part of a franchise's good times and bad times and every time. So this is a team that I would love to be able to be a part of for a very, very long time."

Wagner earned his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl selection this season. The six-time first-team All-Pro surpassed his own franchise single-season tackles record with 170 total stops this year.