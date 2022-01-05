Davante Adams on Packers Franchise-Tag Rumors: We'll Cross That Bridge Later

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Davante Adams isn't focused on whether he will be franchise-tagged by the Green Bay Packers as he chases a Super Bowl title.

"I'm not sure how to answer that safely, so we'll just cross that bridge when we get there," he said, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. "I like to be professional on here."

His comments come after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported there is a belief the Packers giving the star wide receiver the tag after the campaign is an "eventuality" at this point.

Talk about the future in Green Bay has been a central storyline in the NFL since before the season even started with Aaron Rodgers not reporting to minicamp and being coy, to say the least, about whether he would be a member of the Packers for the foreseeable future.

While many of the headlines were about the quarterback, he and Adams did notably post a picture of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen on their Instagram Stories at the same time in July in what could be interpreted as a reference to The Last Dance documentary chronicling the end of the Chicago Bulls dynasty.

This could, in theory, be Adams' final dance with the Packers since his contract is set to expire after the 2021 season, but Rapoport reported the franchise tag of approximately $20 million would then lead into the team attempting to work out a long-term deal with the pass-catcher.

Yet the report also highlighted the fact "there have been no talks whatsoever about a new deal" ever since negotiations ended in July.

It seems like the Adams situation will be one that is worked out one way or the other during the offseason, but even salary-cap concerns may not hold the Packers back if they attempt to keep him aboard.

After all, he is arguably the team's most important player outside of Rodgers and was named to his fifth straight Pro Bowl this season. He has 117 catches for 1,498 yards and 11 touchdowns after leading the league with 18 touchdown receptions a season ago.

Green Bay has already clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with one regular-season game remaining in large part because of the connection between Rodgers and Adams.

It may take some negotiating to ensure they are still together next season, but the wide receiver isn't worried about that for the time being given his comments.